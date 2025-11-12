Rs 1 Crore Cash Seized from Car in Rohtak Amid High Alert

In a remarkable find, authorities in Rohtak have seized Rs 1 crore in cash from a vehicle during a routine check, police confirmed.

Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria announced on Tuesday that heightened vigilance following the Red Fort blast led to increased vehicle inspections. During one such inspection, a team headed by Inspector Rakesh Saini of Shivaji Colony Police Station stopped a car traveling from Jhajjar with four males inside.

A search revealed that two of the passengers carried backpacks filled with bundles of notes in denominations of 500, 100, and 200 rupees. The total seized cash is estimated at Rs 1 crore. The funds have been stored at the Rohtak Treasury, and the Income Tax Department has been alerted.

(With inputs from agencies.)