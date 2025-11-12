Left Menu

Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion

Following a devastating explosion at Red Fort metro station, the Delhi Police is on high alert with thorough checks across the city. Security measures are intensified with coordinated efforts between police and paramilitary forces, aiming to ensure public safety and prevent further incidents amidst heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:02 IST
Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has ramped up security across the national capital after a deadly explosion near the Red Fort metro claimed 12 lives and injured several others. Officials reported ongoing intensive checks at strategic points throughout the city to mitigate further threats.

Large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel are stationed at Delhi's entry and exit points. Every vehicle coming in or going out of the city undergoes rigorous inspection as part of these enhanced security protocols. Senior officers are directly overseeing these checks at key interstate borders such as Ghazipur and Singhu.

Besides checkpoints, random vehicle inspections are conducted in bustling areas like markets and transport hubs. Utilizing sniffer dogs, metal detectors, and anti-sabotage teams, authorities aim to ensure that no sinister activity passes unnoticed. Continuous coordination meetings between Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces help evaluate security measures and respond to any intelligence related to the explosion. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to maintain city safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections See Record Turnout as NDA Eyes Victory

Bihar Elections See Record Turnout as NDA Eyes Victory

 India
2
US Jobs Data Sparks Dollar Fluctuations Amid Market Uncertainty

US Jobs Data Sparks Dollar Fluctuations Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
Bihar Exit Polls Stir Controversy as Parties Dispute Projections

Bihar Exit Polls Stir Controversy as Parties Dispute Projections

 India
4
Australia Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties at Exercise Malabar 2025

Australia Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties at Exercise Malabar 2025

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025