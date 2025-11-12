Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion

The Delhi Police has ramped up security across the national capital after a deadly explosion near the Red Fort metro claimed 12 lives and injured several others. Officials reported ongoing intensive checks at strategic points throughout the city to mitigate further threats.

Large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel are stationed at Delhi's entry and exit points. Every vehicle coming in or going out of the city undergoes rigorous inspection as part of these enhanced security protocols. Senior officers are directly overseeing these checks at key interstate borders such as Ghazipur and Singhu.

Besides checkpoints, random vehicle inspections are conducted in bustling areas like markets and transport hubs. Utilizing sniffer dogs, metal detectors, and anti-sabotage teams, authorities aim to ensure that no sinister activity passes unnoticed. Continuous coordination meetings between Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces help evaluate security measures and respond to any intelligence related to the explosion. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to maintain city safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)