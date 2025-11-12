Left Menu

Assam's Mission to Reclaim Indigenous Lands

Assam's government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, pledges to reclaim lands from encroachers and restore them to indigenous communities. Efforts include granting land rights to tribal families and freeing occupied forest areas. Sarma emphasizes vigilance against illegal immigration in demographically altered constituencies.

  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reinforced his administration's dedication to reclaiming lands encroached upon by infiltrators and restoring them to indigenous communities. The government handed over land title certificates to 4,673 tribal families, highlighting the importance of safeguarding their political and economic rights.

Sarma attributed the demographic alterations in districts like Goalpara and Kamrup to illegal settlements, often disguised as flood-affected migrants, and underscored the need for vigilance. He stressed that indigenous people are the rightful custodians of Assam's 'Jaati, Maati, Bheti' and vowed continuous removal of encroachments.

The protection of Assam's forestlands remains a priority, with efforts to secure land rights for tribal residents progressing. Celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, Sarma paid tribute to prominent tribal figures while advocating for justice and empowerment for tribal communities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

