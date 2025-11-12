Seoul Rejoins U.N. Human Rights Resolution on North Korea

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korea has confirmed its participation as a co-sponsor of the U.N. resolution on North Korea's human rights situation, as announced by the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Historically, South Korea's stance has shifted depending on the administration, with the previous liberal government opting not to support the resolution to foster better relations with North Korea. However, the current conservative leadership under former President Yoon Suk Yeol has renewed support for the resolution.

Despite liberal leader Lee Jae Myung's initiatives to restore dialogue with Pyongyang after taking office, North Korea has rejected these overtures. Human rights organizations have urged Lee to maintain a strong stance against North Korea's human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)