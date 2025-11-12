Left Menu

Seoul Rejoins U.N. Human Rights Resolution on North Korea

South Korea, reversing its previous stance, has decided to co-sponsor the annual U.N. resolution expressing concerns over human rights in North Korea. Despite past attempts to improve relations with Pyongyang by not supporting the resolution, the current administration emphasizes the importance of addressing North Korean human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korea has confirmed its participation as a co-sponsor of the U.N. resolution on North Korea's human rights situation, as announced by the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Historically, South Korea's stance has shifted depending on the administration, with the previous liberal government opting not to support the resolution to foster better relations with North Korea. However, the current conservative leadership under former President Yoon Suk Yeol has renewed support for the resolution.

Despite liberal leader Lee Jae Myung's initiatives to restore dialogue with Pyongyang after taking office, North Korea has rejected these overtures. Human rights organizations have urged Lee to maintain a strong stance against North Korea's human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

