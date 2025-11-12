Unveiling the Red Fort Conspiracy: Inside the White-Collar Terror Module
Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a key suspect in a foiled terror plot targeting the Red Fort, was found conducting reconnaissance missions at the site. Investigators are delving into his digital footprint, examining connections and funding sources. The high-profile case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.
- Country:
- India
A suspect identified as Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested in connection with a white-collar terror module that planned an attack on the Red Fort and involved multiple site reconnaissance missions early this year, according to police statements analyzing his mobile data.
The police suspect these reconnaissance missions were tied to a broader plot to target the historic monument on January 26. They suggest the plot might have failed due to rigorous security measures. This hypothesis is supported by evidence showing Dr Ganaie's repeated presence in the area in early January.
Collaborating with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, Dr Ganaie conducted multiple visits to assess security and crowd patterns. The investigation involves an in-depth analysis of his communications to uncover the funding and methods used for the module's activities. Following a recent blast that killed 12, the case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Activists Clash with Security at UN Climate Talks in Amazon
Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security
Security Concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Naseem Shah's Family Home Attack
Red Fort Blast: Unraveling the Security Lapses and Terror Links
Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds