Unveiling the Red Fort Conspiracy: Inside the White-Collar Terror Module

A suspect identified as Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested in connection with a white-collar terror module that planned an attack on the Red Fort and involved multiple site reconnaissance missions early this year, according to police statements analyzing his mobile data.

The police suspect these reconnaissance missions were tied to a broader plot to target the historic monument on January 26. They suggest the plot might have failed due to rigorous security measures. This hypothesis is supported by evidence showing Dr Ganaie's repeated presence in the area in early January.

Collaborating with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, Dr Ganaie conducted multiple visits to assess security and crowd patterns. The investigation involves an in-depth analysis of his communications to uncover the funding and methods used for the module's activities. Following a recent blast that killed 12, the case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)