Police Intensify Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Across the Valley

Police executed raids in multiple districts across the valley targeting Jamaat-e-Islami members to dismantle terror support structures. The operation extends to Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal districts. This crackdown aims to disrupt the terror ecosystem at its grassroots level. Further details are awaited as the operation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:34 IST
In a significant move against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, police on Wednesday executed raids at numerous locations across the valley, officials reported. This is part of an ongoing crackdown aimed at dismantling the terror network.

The targeted raids were conducted in the Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal districts, focusing on residences and premises associated with JeI members and their aides.

Officials emphasized that this is a sustained effort to dismantle the terror infrastructure at the grassroots level, with authorities continuing their operations, awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

