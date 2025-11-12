Police Intensify Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Across the Valley

In a significant move against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, police on Wednesday executed raids at numerous locations across the valley, officials reported. This is part of an ongoing crackdown aimed at dismantling the terror network.

The targeted raids were conducted in the Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal districts, focusing on residences and premises associated with JeI members and their aides.

Officials emphasized that this is a sustained effort to dismantle the terror infrastructure at the grassroots level, with authorities continuing their operations, awaiting further developments.

