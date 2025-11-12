Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds
Australia's highest court upheld a law blocking Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House in Canberra for national security reasons. The court ruled the law was valid under the constitution, and while compensation was due, the government argued it was not applicable to a foreign state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:12 IST
In a significant legal and diplomatic development, Australia's High Court has unanimously upheld legislation blocking Russia from constructing a new embassy close to Parliament House in Canberra.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited national security concerns, which led to the introduction of the law in 2023 that annulled the Russian lease.
The court confirmed the legality of the parliament's actions but emphasized Russia's right to compensation, a claim Australia contests due to the specifics of property acquisition laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- High Court
- Russia
- embassy
- Canberra
- security
- lease
- law
- Parliament
- national
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iceland Sounds Alarm: AMOC Collapse as National Security Threat
Australia's Supreme Verdict: Russian Embassy Lease Canceled for Security
Heightened Security as Sri Lankan Cricket Team Visits Pakistan Amid Tensions
High Court Orders Advocate Vikram Singh's Immediate Release
Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security