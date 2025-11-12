Left Menu

Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

Australia's highest court upheld a law blocking Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House in Canberra for national security reasons. The court ruled the law was valid under the constitution, and while compensation was due, the government argued it was not applicable to a foreign state.

In a significant legal and diplomatic development, Australia's High Court has unanimously upheld legislation blocking Russia from constructing a new embassy close to Parliament House in Canberra.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited national security concerns, which led to the introduction of the law in 2023 that annulled the Russian lease.

The court confirmed the legality of the parliament's actions but emphasized Russia's right to compensation, a claim Australia contests due to the specifics of property acquisition laws.

