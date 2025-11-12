Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

In a significant legal and diplomatic development, Australia's High Court has unanimously upheld legislation blocking Russia from constructing a new embassy close to Parliament House in Canberra.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited national security concerns, which led to the introduction of the law in 2023 that annulled the Russian lease.

The court confirmed the legality of the parliament's actions but emphasized Russia's right to compensation, a claim Australia contests due to the specifics of property acquisition laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)