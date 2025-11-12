Mumbai's Fake Call Centre Scam Busted: Key Arrests Highlight International Fraud

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled an illicit call centre operation, which was fraudulently targeting citizens in the United States and Canada. The raid resulted in the arrest of five individuals involved in impersonating loan officials from an American lender, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The suspects, led by Sagar Gupta, were conducting their scheme from a centre in Mulund Colony. They deployed phishing calls and messages to deceive victims into providing funds, which they gathered as payments via gift cards or cryptocurrency, a police official stated.

In a recent operation, officers confiscated electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, while also seizing Rs 76,000 in cash. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects, including Prashant Rajput from Surat, who allegedly facilitated currency conversions. Charges have been filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)