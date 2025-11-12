Al Falah University Disassociates from Delhi Blast Suspects
Al Falah University distanced itself from two doctors arrested in connection with a Delhi blast. The university stated the individuals were only connected through their work roles and expressed cooperation with authorities. Investigations have revealed explosive materials linked to a Faridabad terror module.
- Country:
- India
Al Falah University publicly distanced itself from the two doctors recently arrested in connection to the Delhi blast incident. The university clarified that these individuals were involved solely in their professional capacities and emphasized its cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate incident while condemning the acts of violence and terrorism. The university stated its commitment to aiding authorities in reaching a fair and conclusive resolution regarding the national security threat.
Investigations revealed that explosives and weapons were seized from rented accommodations linked to the suspects, including Kashmiri doctor Dr. Muzammil. The explosive discovery suggests ties to a terror module operating out of Faridabad, as the investigation into the Red Fort blast continues.
ALSO READ
Jewel Heist at SHO's High-Security Quarters Sparks Investigation
Preacher's Role in Faridabad Explosives Stash Sparks Statewide Crackdown
Al-Falah University Under Investigation for Links to Terror Module
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation
UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Urgent Investigation into Killings After Tanzania Elections