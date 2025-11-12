Left Menu

Preacher's Role in Faridabad Explosives Stash Sparks Statewide Crackdown

A preacher from Haryana was detained for allegedly helping store explosives near Faridabad. Police seized 2,900 kg of explosive materials connected to the Red Fort blast. The arrest is part of a crackdown on a white-collar terror network involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:41 IST
Preacher's Role in Faridabad Explosives Stash Sparks Statewide Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, a preacher from Haryana has been detained following allegations of his involvement in storing explosives linked to recent terrorist activities, according to the police. The preacher, known for conducting sermons at Al Falah University, is under investigation for his role in a significant terror module.

Authorities have recovered a massive cache of over 2,900 kg of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate, from the preacher's rented residence near Faridabad. This discovery is part of an ongoing probe into the devastating Red Fort blast that resulted in 12 casualties.

The arrest is a part of an extensive effort by police in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to dismantle an 'white-collar' terror network. This includes uncovering connections with radical professionals and students involved in planning and executing terror activities, along with handling foreign directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
3
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025