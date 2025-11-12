Preacher's Role in Faridabad Explosives Stash Sparks Statewide Crackdown

In a major breakthrough, a preacher from Haryana has been detained following allegations of his involvement in storing explosives linked to recent terrorist activities, according to the police. The preacher, known for conducting sermons at Al Falah University, is under investigation for his role in a significant terror module.

Authorities have recovered a massive cache of over 2,900 kg of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate, from the preacher's rented residence near Faridabad. This discovery is part of an ongoing probe into the devastating Red Fort blast that resulted in 12 casualties.

The arrest is a part of an extensive effort by police in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to dismantle an 'white-collar' terror network. This includes uncovering connections with radical professionals and students involved in planning and executing terror activities, along with handling foreign directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)