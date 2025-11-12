Cracking the Terror Code: The Tanzanite Network Exposed
Authorities dismantled a terrorist module spanning interstate and transnational borders following the arrest of two overground workers linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad. An in-depth investigation unearthed a significant arms cache and highlighted the involvement of young doctors. Numerous suspects, including prominent figures, are under scrutiny for ties to the terrorist network.
A major terrorist network was dismantled after two individuals linked to overground works for Jaish-e-Mohammad were apprehended in Srinagar last week. The arrests triggered a quick investigation that resulted in the discovery of a significant quantity of arms and explosive materials.
Key figures uncovered in the probe include Moulvi Irfan Ahmad, a prayer leader operating as the module's handler, and Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, apprehended in Saharanpur. These arrests led to the recovery of more arms and explosives, deepening the police investigation into the network's reach and connections.
The uncovering of this module involves figures from multiple regions, stressing the cross-border implications. Investigations are intensifying, with a focus on recruitment methods employed by the network. Several suspects, including medical professionals, are being examined for their potential involvement in facilitating terror activities.
