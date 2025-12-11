Left Menu

EU Eases on Combustion Engine Car Ban Plans

The European Union has decided to abandon an outright ban on selling new cars with combustion engines. Instead, more flexible rules will be introduced to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Germany and Italy, alongside several automakers, have been advocating for less stringent regulations aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's initial plan to ban new cars with combustion engines has been shelved, as reported by Germany's Bild newspaper. This development follows significant pressure from several EU governments and automakers.

Manfred Weber, the president of the European People's Party, confirmed that the EU will now adopt more lenient strategies to cut vehicle carbon dioxide emissions. The move aligns with the interests of countries like Germany and Italy.

Efforts to modify the aggressive target of zero carbon emissions by 2035 reflect the lobbying efforts of both governments and the automotive industry. The goal now is to implement standards that are more achievable while still progressing toward environmental objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

