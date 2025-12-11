Zelenskiy Seeks Robust Security Guarantees for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday, underscoring Kyiv's need for strong security guarantees. He called for these to include European measures to deter Russian aggression, with backing from the United States.

Zelenskiy shared his remarks on the Telegram app, insisting that it is in everyone's interest to prevent another Russian attack. He further stated that as Moscow persists with its military actions, support for Ukraine is crucial for diplomacy to eventually achieve a fair peace.

The ongoing conflict, according to Zelenskiy, necessitates robust international support to stabilize the region and avert further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)