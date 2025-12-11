Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Robust Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized the need for comprehensive security assurances from the Coalition of the Willing, which backs Ukraine. He highlights that European deterrence of Russia, supported by the U.S., is essential for maintaining regional peace, as Russia continues its military activities.

Updated: 11-12-2025 23:54 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday, underscoring Kyiv's need for strong security guarantees. He called for these to include European measures to deter Russian aggression, with backing from the United States.

Zelenskiy shared his remarks on the Telegram app, insisting that it is in everyone's interest to prevent another Russian attack. He further stated that as Moscow persists with its military actions, support for Ukraine is crucial for diplomacy to eventually achieve a fair peace.

The ongoing conflict, according to Zelenskiy, necessitates robust international support to stabilize the region and avert further escalation.

