Himachal Pradesh's New Exam Protocol: Metal Jewelry Ban

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has introduced strict measures, prohibiting the wearing of metal items and jewelry during examinations to prevent cheating and paper leaks, an official order reveals.

Addressing the media, Secretary Vikram Mahajan clarified that female candidates must remove all jewelry before entering the exam centers. Male candidates are similarly restricted from bringing items like bangles and electronic devices. The HPRCA is conducting recruitment for Group Instructor positions, with admit cards already issued.

The examination will take place on November 17 across 13 centers in eight districts. Candidates must enter by 8.30 am for the 9.00 am exam. Applicants are advised to verify their centers a day in advance. Document verification requirements include certified copies of ID documents, including driver's licenses and Aadhaar cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)