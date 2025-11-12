On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced King Felipe VI of Spain to Beijing's strategic vision for a globally influential cooperation, promising greater economic security for Madrid's allegiance within the EU. This Spanish visit marks the first state visit to China by a Spanish monarch in 18 years.

Spain aims to secure foreign investments by strengthening its diplomatic ties within the EU, while President Xi offers a 'comprehensive strategic partnership' to overcome mutual economic challenges, particularly in third markets such as Latin America, mentioned during their meeting. The high-level dialogue comes as tensions linger over the trade dynamics between China and the EU.

This diplomatic encounter, characterized by the signing of 10 cooperation agreements, underscores Spain's strategic bid to balance political challenges within the EU with new alliances. Subtle diplomacy facilitated by a constitutional monarch like Felipe presents an alternative path in navigating China's prowess amidst global tensions.

