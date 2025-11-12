Tragedy Near Red Fort: Unveiling the Explosive Plot
A car explosion near Red Fort resulted in 12 fatalities and several injuries. Dr. Umar Nabi, connected to the incident, visited a mosque prior to the blast. Investigations reveal his connections to a terror module, and authorities are examining evidence and tracking a red Ford EcoSport linked to the explosion.
A tragic car explosion near the iconic Red Fort has claimed the lives of 12 individuals, leaving several more injured. Authorities have identified Dr. Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, as a central figure in the investigation. He reportedly visited a mosque near Ram Leela Maidan before parking his Hyundai i20 at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot.
Sources revealed that Nabi was monitoring updates related to arrests in the Faridabad module, suggesting a possible connection to a terror network. Forensic teams are meticulously analyzing evidence, including signal devices and explosives remnants, to uncover the plot's extent. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have heightened security across the capital, tracing all links to a red Ford EcoSport believed to be tied to the explosion.
The joint police and intelligence efforts also involve scanning CCTV footage to map Nabi's movements before the incident. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are exploring every angle, including the possibility of a coordinated attack. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked, marking this as a significant terror-related case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
