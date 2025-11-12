Left Menu

Gujarat ATS Busts Ricin Poison Terror Plot Linked to ISKP

Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad's investigation into an alleged Ricin poison terror plot led to arrests and searches across Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh. They seized chemicals and firearms, but found no connection between Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed and a recent Delhi car blast. The plot is linked to ISKP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:23 IST
Gujarat ATS Busts Ricin Poison Terror Plot Linked to ISKP
  • India

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is unraveling a potential terror plot involving Ricin poison, allegedly linked to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Searches in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh homes of suspects, including Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, have led to the seizure of chemicals and firearms.

Despite recovering significant materials, authorities have yet to establish a connection between Dr. Saiyed and suspects in the recent Delhi car blast. Dr. Saiyed, originally from Hyderabad, had reportedly been preparing the toxic poison Ricin and had advanced through necessary research and chemical processing stages.

The investigation also led to the capture of two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, live cartridges, and castor oil. The suspects face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Dr. Saiyed's alleged handler, Abu Khadija, is believed to be connected with individuals in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

