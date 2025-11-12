Limpopo Records Sharp Drop in Unemployment, Signalling Economic Revival

In a major economic milestone, the Limpopo Province has recorded a significant decline in its unemployment rate, which dropped from 35% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 to 29.8% in the third quarter (Q3), according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on 11 November 2025.

The 5.2% decline marks the largest drop in unemployment among all South African provinces, positioning Limpopo as one of the best-performing regions in the country’s ongoing effort to reduce unemployment and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

Limpopo’s Remarkable Turnaround

The Office of the Premier, in a statement issued on Wednesday, hailed the development as a validation of the province’s economic growth strategy and an outcome of targeted interventions in key sectors, including construction, trade, and services.

Stats SA’s data shows that Limpopo’s employment growth was a major contributor to the national unemployment reduction of 1.2%, which brought South Africa’s overall unemployment rate down to 31.9%.

Employment gains were particularly strong in the construction industry, reflecting ongoing infrastructure projects, as well as in trade and community services, indicating a revival of local businesses and public-sector employment opportunities.

Premier Ramathuba: “A Step in the Right Direction”

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, expressed satisfaction with the encouraging figures but cautioned that the province’s long-term goal remains more ambitious.

“We welcome the results of the Q3 Labour Force Survey, which affirm our earlier assessments regarding Limpopo’s economic growth trajectory,” said Premier Ramathuba. “Our province's contribution of 0.9% to the national GDP highlights the strides we are making as we work collectively to provide opportunities for our residents. The 29.8% unemployment rate is not the end goal, but a step towards achieving our target of reducing unemployment to below 20%, as outlined in the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP).”

Investment Confidence and Industrial Growth

Ramathuba underscored that the province’s positive performance reflects rising investor confidence and the outcomes of strategic investment mobilisation.

At the Limpopo Investment Conference, held earlier this year, the province secured R170 billion in investment pledges, covering sectors such as mining, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, and agro-processing.

“These commitments represent a strong vote of confidence in Limpopo’s economy,” Ramathuba noted. “Our responsibility now is to ensure that at least 50% of these pledges are realised without delay. We are unwavering in our pursuit of inclusive, job-rich industrialisation that benefits all communities.”

The Premier highlighted manufacturing and beneficiation as core focus areas for the province’s next growth phase, aiming to ensure that raw materials extracted locally are processed within Limpopo to create more value and employment within the province’s borders.

Infrastructure Development Driving Job Creation

Another major catalyst for Limpopo’s employment recovery is its infrastructure expansion programme, which has become a cornerstone of the province’s development policy.

Recent engagements between the provincial government, South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL), and leading mining companies have led to the approval of several major infrastructure projects, including the construction of 21 new roads across Limpopo.

These projects are expected to generate thousands of short-term construction jobs, while improving long-term connectivity and logistics capacity, making the province more competitive for trade and investment.

“We are focusing on projects that not only create immediate employment but also lay the foundation for sustainable economic activity,” the Premier said. “Every road built, every bridge constructed, strengthens our economy and our people’s access to opportunity.”

Towards a Resilient and Inclusive Economy

The Premier reaffirmed that the 7th Administration is committed to accelerating job creation, tackling poverty, and improving living standards across all districts.

The provincial government continues to implement policies designed to stimulate entrepreneurship, support small businesses, and expand youth employment programmes through collaboration with national initiatives such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus and Youth Employment Service (YES).

“Our administration’s focus remains on creating an economy that works for everyone. This decline in unemployment gives us hope and strengthens our resolve to keep moving forward,” Ramathuba added.

Economic Outlook: Building on the Momentum

Limpopo’s recovery comes at a time when South Africa is striving to rebuild its post-pandemic economy. Analysts suggest that the province’s performance could serve as a model for regional growth, especially in resource-rich, rural provinces aiming to leverage local industries and infrastructure-led development.

The combination of strong investment inflows, policy stability, and public-private collaboration positions Limpopo for continued improvement in employment and industrial output in the coming years.

Limpopo’s 5.2% drop in unemployment represents more than a statistical achievement—it reflects a renewed sense of economic resilience and policy effectiveness. With infrastructure expansion, industrialisation, and investment confidence on the rise, the province is emerging as a key driver of South Africa’s regional development agenda.

As Limpopo moves closer to its long-term goal of achieving unemployment below 20%, its progress offers both hope and a blueprint for inclusive, sustainable growth across South Africa.