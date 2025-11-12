Spain and China's Strategic Embrace: A New Era of Cooperation

In a bid to forge stronger global ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a hand of cooperation to Spain's King Felipe VI. The talks focused on economic security and collaboration, with Beijing seeking Madrid's support within the EU.

With trade tensions looming over the EU-China electric vehicle industry, and strained relations with the U.S., China is looking to diversify its economic partnerships. King Felipe's visit marks a significant chapter, being the first Spanish state visit to China in 18 years.

The meeting concluded with the signing of agreements in various sectors, highlighting the strategic importance of the Spain-China relationship amidst rising global political complexities.

