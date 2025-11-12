Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a fervent call for action to the Central and State governments, urging them to hasten efforts to secure the release of five Tamil workers abducted in Mali, Western Africa.

Expressing deep concern, Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition, reacted to reports of the kidnapping of Isakki Raja, Suresh, Ponnudurai, Puthiyavan, and Pechimuthu by 'armed terrorists'.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Palaniswami urged governmental action to ensure the quick release and safe return of the workers held by gunmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)