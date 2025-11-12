Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on Central and State governments to urgently rescue five Tamil workers abducted by armed militants in Mali. The opposition leader expressed his shock over the incident and demanded immediate action to secure their release.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a fervent call for action to the Central and State governments, urging them to hasten efforts to secure the release of five Tamil workers abducted in Mali, Western Africa.
Expressing deep concern, Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition, reacted to reports of the kidnapping of Isakki Raja, Suresh, Ponnudurai, Puthiyavan, and Pechimuthu by 'armed terrorists'.
In a post on social media platform 'X', Palaniswami urged governmental action to ensure the quick release and safe return of the workers held by gunmen.
