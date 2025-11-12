Left Menu

Panic in Chandni Chowk: Wedding Interrupted by High-Intensity Blast

A devastating blast near the Jain Sports Club in Chandni Chowk interrupted a wedding ceremony. Initially mistaken for a transformer or cylinder burst, the explosion injured many and claimed 12 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As DJ beats added rhythm to a wedding ceremony at the Jain Sports Club in Chandni Chowk on Monday, an unexpected blast disrupted the night, just meters away. Initially dismissed by locals as a transformer or cylinder burst, the true magnitude of the event slowly dawned on them.

Suresh, a nearby trinket seller, shared that the wedding continued for some time, unaware of the gravity of the situation. Ravinder, a watch repairer operating a stall nearby, recounted the chaos as the explosion echoed, prompting panic and confusion among attendees and locals alike.

Described as a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort metro station, the explosion claimed 12 lives, with many vehicles destroyed. As panic spread, rickshaw drivers like Sunil scrambled to ferry people to safety amidst mounting chaos, highlighting the tragic and disruptive impact of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

