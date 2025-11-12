Left Menu

Goa Police Nabs Trio Over Tourist Harassment Incident

The Goa police arrested three men from Karnataka after a viral video allegedly showed them harassing two foreign tourists on Arambol beach. Prompted by the video, the Goa Tourist Police filed a complaint, leading to an FIR. The suspects were traced and arrested in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police have swiftly acted to apprehend three men from neighbouring Karnataka following a viral social media video that allegedly depicted them harassing two female foreign tourists on a beach. The incident, which has raised concerns over tourist safety, has prompted police officials to take serious action.

The video circulating online showed the men attempting to photograph the women and coercing them into posing with their hands on the men's shoulders at Arambol beach in North Goa. Recognizing the situation's sensitivity, the Goa Tourist Police lodged a complaint utilizing the video footage as evidence.

Following the complaint, Mandrem police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically addressing wrongful restraint and assault aimed at outraging a woman's modesty. The accused, identified as Karthik B R, B N Santhosha, and Ravi B N, were traced to Mysuru and Bengaluru using technical surveillance. The police executed a covert operation to secure the arrests successfully.

