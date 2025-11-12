Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Brutal 2015 Murder in Delhi

A Delhi court has handed down a life sentence to 32-year-old Jai Prakash for the murder of 19-year-old Minakshi in 2015. The court emphasized the brutal nature of the crime, stating that Prakash's actions traumatized society at large.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar delivered the sentence after hearing arguments on the case. Prakash was found guilty of repeatedly stabbing the young woman on July 16, 2015, leading to her death.

In a judgment dated November 10, the court stressed the gravity of the crime, noting its mass societal impact. While the case didn't warrant the death penalty, compensatory and restorative justice were ordered for the victim's family, with the West Delhi State Legal Services Authority instructed to provide adequate compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)