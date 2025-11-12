Pakistan Passes Controversial Constitutional Amendment Amid Opposition Protests

In a raucous session, Pakistan's National Assembly has approved the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with an overwhelming two-thirds majority. The bill, which has stirred heated debate across the nation, aims to establish the Chief of Defence Forces and create a special constitutional court.

Despite a significant opposition boycott led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the assembly swiftly passed the bill, which had already been cleared by the Senate. With 234 votes in favor, the bill faced minimal resistance as it underwent a clause-by-clause voting process.

This legislative move has provoked a strong response from opposition parties, leading to protests and accusations of eroding democracy. The bill only requires the President's assent to become law, which is expected later tonight. Key political figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, participated in the parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)