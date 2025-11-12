Goa on High Alert Post-Delhi Blast
In response to the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives, Goa has increased vigilance and patrols. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the public of heightened security measures, as inspections and checks are enhanced across the state. The blast's investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Following the devastating blast in Delhi that resulted in 12 casualties, Goa has heightened its security measures with increased patrols and vigilance, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced.
In response to national alerts, Goa has intensified inspections as a precaution to uphold law and order, with measures being implemented throughout the state.
Sawant emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway to clarify the sequence of events. The Union Home Minister has also taken a personal look at the incident site and met the affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Fort Car Explosion Declared Terrorist Act, India Vows Zero Tolerance
Heightened Security in Delhi After Red Fort Blast
Cabinet Condemns Red Fort Terror Attack, Seeks Swift Justice
Mystery Red EcoSport Seized: Unraveling Links to Delhi Red Fort Blast
Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over loss of lives in terrorist incident at Red Fort.