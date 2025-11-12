Goa on High Alert Post-Delhi Blast

Following the devastating blast in Delhi that resulted in 12 casualties, Goa has heightened its security measures with increased patrols and vigilance, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced.

In response to national alerts, Goa has intensified inspections as a precaution to uphold law and order, with measures being implemented throughout the state.

Sawant emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway to clarify the sequence of events. The Union Home Minister has also taken a personal look at the incident site and met the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)