Left Menu

Father Arrested for Daughter's Assault in Assam: A Harrowing Case of Betrayal

A man in Assam's Cachar district has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter. The crime, initially occurring in 2022, came to light when the survivor filed a complaint assisted by Child Helpline in January. The accused was evading capture for 11 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:54 IST
Father Arrested for Daughter's Assault in Assam: A Harrowing Case of Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling case has emerged from Assam's Cachar district, where a man was apprehended for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter and subsequently impregnating her. According to law enforcement, the distressing incident initially unfolded in 2022 in the Udharbond area.

The courageous survivor, who later gave birth to a daughter, sought justice by filing a complaint with the support of Child Helpline in January. This marked the beginning of an intensive investigation, says Siimsing Timung, Officer-in-charge of Udharbond Police Station.

Despite the accused managing to elude capture for nearly a year, authorities successfully detained him earlier this week. He now faces charges under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to judicial custody, as the case continues to be rigorously pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

 India
2
Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

 India
3
Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rates

Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rate...

 India
4
Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025