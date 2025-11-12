Father Arrested for Daughter's Assault in Assam: A Harrowing Case of Betrayal
A man in Assam's Cachar district has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter. The crime, initially occurring in 2022, came to light when the survivor filed a complaint assisted by Child Helpline in January. The accused was evading capture for 11 months.
- Country:
- India
A chilling case has emerged from Assam's Cachar district, where a man was apprehended for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter and subsequently impregnating her. According to law enforcement, the distressing incident initially unfolded in 2022 in the Udharbond area.
The courageous survivor, who later gave birth to a daughter, sought justice by filing a complaint with the support of Child Helpline in January. This marked the beginning of an intensive investigation, says Siimsing Timung, Officer-in-charge of Udharbond Police Station.
Despite the accused managing to elude capture for nearly a year, authorities successfully detained him earlier this week. He now faces charges under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to judicial custody, as the case continues to be rigorously pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
