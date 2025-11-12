Left Menu

Delhi Fortifies Against Frost: Cold Wave Action Plan Unveiled

Delhi's government is crafting a Cold Wave Action Plan to shield vulnerable groups from the harsh weather. A draft plan includes a hot-spot map, SOPs, and emergency protocols. The action plan's main focus is on establishing SOPs, ensuring hospital readiness, and the role of various departments to combat the cold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is intensifying efforts to protect its citizens from severe cold with a comprehensive Cold Wave Action Plan. This initiative includes developing a hot-spot map and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to safeguard high-risk groups like the elderly, children, migrant workers, and the homeless.

Prepared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the draft plan has been shared with relevant departments for feedback. It underscores the importance of a coordinated response, involving agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and focuses on healthcare readiness and rapid response teams.

The action plan aims to minimize health impacts by enhancing hospital facilities with necessary staff, beds, and medicines. It also outlines measures for stray animals and provides for temporary shelter and food, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all affected by extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

