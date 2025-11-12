Delhi Fortifies Against Frost: Cold Wave Action Plan Unveiled

The Delhi government is intensifying efforts to protect its citizens from severe cold with a comprehensive Cold Wave Action Plan. This initiative includes developing a hot-spot map and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to safeguard high-risk groups like the elderly, children, migrant workers, and the homeless.

Prepared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the draft plan has been shared with relevant departments for feedback. It underscores the importance of a coordinated response, involving agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and focuses on healthcare readiness and rapid response teams.

The action plan aims to minimize health impacts by enhancing hospital facilities with necessary staff, beds, and medicines. It also outlines measures for stray animals and provides for temporary shelter and food, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all affected by extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)