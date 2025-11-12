Left Menu

Allegations of Vote Manipulation: Congress Accuses BJP

The Rajasthan Congress accused the BJP of manipulating electoral processes to gain power. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the BJP engaged in fraudulent activities during elections and was aided by the Election Commission. Congress has launched a campaign to combat this and appointed booth-level agents to protect voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:26 IST
Allegations of Vote Manipulation: Congress Accuses BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of manipulating elections to gain power across India. Speaking at a meeting held at the party's state headquarters, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra charged the BJP with improperly capturing governments through vote theft.

According to Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had already exposed these alleged tactics during Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, as well as the Lok Sabha polls. The accusations extend to Bihar, where there is claimed evidence of voting rights being systematically denied to poor, Dalit, and minority communities.

In response, the Congress has initiated the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign to safeguard electoral integrity, supported by more than 15 lakh pledges from Rajasthan alone. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Tikaram Jully and Sachin Pilot were also present at the meeting, focusing on strategies to ensure fair voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tension...

 India
2
Karnataka Implements Groundbreaking Menstrual Leave Policy for Women Workers

Karnataka Implements Groundbreaking Menstrual Leave Policy for Women Workers

 India
3
Sri Lankan Players Exit Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Concerns

Sri Lankan Players Exit Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Concerns

 Sri Lanka
4
Brother Claims Imam's Innocence in Explosive Terror Case

Brother Claims Imam's Innocence in Explosive Terror Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025