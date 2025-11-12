Allegations of Vote Manipulation: Congress Accuses BJP

The Rajasthan Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of manipulating elections to gain power across India. Speaking at a meeting held at the party's state headquarters, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra charged the BJP with improperly capturing governments through vote theft.

According to Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had already exposed these alleged tactics during Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, as well as the Lok Sabha polls. The accusations extend to Bihar, where there is claimed evidence of voting rights being systematically denied to poor, Dalit, and minority communities.

In response, the Congress has initiated the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign to safeguard electoral integrity, supported by more than 15 lakh pledges from Rajasthan alone. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Tikaram Jully and Sachin Pilot were also present at the meeting, focusing on strategies to ensure fair voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)