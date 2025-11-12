Allegations of Vote Manipulation: Congress Accuses BJP
The Rajasthan Congress accused the BJP of manipulating electoral processes to gain power. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the BJP engaged in fraudulent activities during elections and was aided by the Election Commission. Congress has launched a campaign to combat this and appointed booth-level agents to protect voting rights.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of manipulating elections to gain power across India. Speaking at a meeting held at the party's state headquarters, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra charged the BJP with improperly capturing governments through vote theft.
According to Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had already exposed these alleged tactics during Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, as well as the Lok Sabha polls. The accusations extend to Bihar, where there is claimed evidence of voting rights being systematically denied to poor, Dalit, and minority communities.
In response, the Congress has initiated the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign to safeguard electoral integrity, supported by more than 15 lakh pledges from Rajasthan alone. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Tikaram Jully and Sachin Pilot were also present at the meeting, focusing on strategies to ensure fair voting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and EC of 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections
BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh Claps Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations
People want employment in Bihar, they don't want to remain labourers: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Purnea.
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah at a rally in Supaul.