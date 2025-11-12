Israeli President Condemns Surge in Settler Violence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has condemned a recent spate of attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, labeling the incidents as both "shocking" and "serious." Herzog called for immediate action to halt what he referred to as a dangerous escalation of settler violence in the occupied territories.

Herzog's remarks follow violent attacks in the Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf, where masked Israeli settlers set fire to vehicles and clashed with soldiers. The President's comments highlighted a broader national concern regarding the settler movement, urging authorities to enhance the protection of civilians and support security forces.

According to the UN, October saw the highest number of attacks by Israeli settlers since record-keeping began in 2006. The violence comes amid ongoing complaints by Palestinians and human rights organizations that Israeli authorities fail to curb settler aggression, further fueled by a government with strong settler movement ties.