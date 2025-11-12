Left Menu

Privacy Battle: OpenAI Challenges Court Order on Chat Logs

OpenAI is contesting a New York court order to release 20 million anonymized ChatGPT chat logs, arguing it would breach privacy. The lawsuit by the New York Times claims misuse of copyrighted content to train AI. OpenAI maintains most transcripts aren't relevant to copyright issues.

OpenAI has moved to challenge a New York court directive requiring the handover of 20 million ChatGPT chat logs in a copyright lawsuit. Filed by the New York Times and other media outlets, the case accuses OpenAI of utilizing their content without permission.

The tech company has highlighted privacy concerns, stating that turning over user conversations could unnecessarily expose personal data. They argued that the vast majority of chat logs have no relation to the copyright dispute. Magistrate Judge Ona Wang has argued for sufficient anonymity measures.

This lawsuit is part of a broader trend where tech companies are scrutinized for allegedly misappropriating copyrighted materials to advance AI technologies. The outcome could set significant precedents for privacy and AI development.

