Jharkhand High Court Orders FIR in Gangster's Death Case

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government to file a First Information Report (FIR) related to the death of alleged gangster Aman Sao. Sao reportedly died during a gunfight with police earlier this year, an event that his mother, Kiran Devi, disputes in her claims.

In a petition, Devi claimed that her online complaint regarding her son's death did not result in an FIR being registered. She argues that the police were responsible for her son's death while he was being transported from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Ranchi. The incident took place on March 11 in Palamu.

Kiran Devi has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai have set November 28 as the next date for hearing the case, stressing the need for a formal investigation.

