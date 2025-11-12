Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Orders FIR in Gangster's Death Case

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state government to file an FIR concerning the death of gangster Aman Sao, allegedly killed in a police encounter. The directive was made following a petition by Sao's mother, Kiran Devi, who seeks a CBI investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:48 IST
Jharkhand High Court Orders FIR in Gangster's Death Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government to file a First Information Report (FIR) related to the death of alleged gangster Aman Sao. Sao reportedly died during a gunfight with police earlier this year, an event that his mother, Kiran Devi, disputes in her claims.

In a petition, Devi claimed that her online complaint regarding her son's death did not result in an FIR being registered. She argues that the police were responsible for her son's death while he was being transported from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Ranchi. The incident took place on March 11 in Palamu.

Kiran Devi has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai have set November 28 as the next date for hearing the case, stressing the need for a formal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pardon Sparks Diplomatic Hopes: Sansal's Release and Algerian-French Relations

Pardon Sparks Diplomatic Hopes: Sansal's Release and Algerian-French Relatio...

 Global
2
Manipur's Road Revamp: A Rs 12,000 Crore Journey to Connectivity

Manipur's Road Revamp: A Rs 12,000 Crore Journey to Connectivity

 India
3
Unified Effort: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pushes for Lasting Peace

Unified Effort: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pushes for Lasting Peace

 Pakistan
4
Tax Fraud Leak Trial: Political Ramifications and Allegations in Spain

Tax Fraud Leak Trial: Political Ramifications and Allegations in Spain

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025