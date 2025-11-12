Left Menu

Unified Effort: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pushes for Lasting Peace

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi emphasizes the need for a sustainable solution to terrorism. He advocates for a collective policy for peace, critiquing closed-door decision-making and calling for inclusive dialogue. He also highlights the impacts of Pakistan–Afghanistan relations on the province.

Updated: 12-11-2025 23:23 IST
  • Pakistan

In a call for a durable solution to persistent terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi urged an inclusive approach to peacebuilding. Addressing a Grand Peace Jirga, Afridi highlighted the province's prolonged struggle with militancy and stressed that a collective, lasting policy is crucial for regional stability.

Afridi praised the participation of political parties and stakeholders in the jirga, framing it as a unified effort toward common peace objectives. He emphasized that peace should supersede political divisions, asserting that terrorism affects all factions equally, necessitating a unified policy response.

Criticizing secretive decision-making, Afridi called for a policy shift involving political leaders, security forces, and communities, stressing that sustainable solutions require the inclusion of those directly impacted by insecurity. He also addressed the repercussions of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, advocating consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in bilateral talks to support regional peace.

