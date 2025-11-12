Unified Effort: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pushes for Lasting Peace

In a call for a durable solution to persistent terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi urged an inclusive approach to peacebuilding. Addressing a Grand Peace Jirga, Afridi highlighted the province's prolonged struggle with militancy and stressed that a collective, lasting policy is crucial for regional stability.

Afridi praised the participation of political parties and stakeholders in the jirga, framing it as a unified effort toward common peace objectives. He emphasized that peace should supersede political divisions, asserting that terrorism affects all factions equally, necessitating a unified policy response.

Criticizing secretive decision-making, Afridi called for a policy shift involving political leaders, security forces, and communities, stressing that sustainable solutions require the inclusion of those directly impacted by insecurity. He also addressed the repercussions of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, advocating consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in bilateral talks to support regional peace.

