Cousin Conflict: Land Dispute Turns Violent in Thane
A 27-year-old man was shot by his cousin due to a land dispute in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred in Lonad village, leading to six arrests. The victim, Vicky Dalvi, suffered severe injuries. Police have filed an FIR against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:56 IST
A land dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district escalated into violence as a 27-year-old man was shot by his cousin, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The confrontation occurred on Tuesday evening in Lonad village, Bhiwandi, when the victim, Vicky Dalvi, was ambushed while en route to a hospital. He sustained serious injuries from a close-range revolver shot.
Authorities have since arrested six individuals, lodging an FIR against the three main suspects under sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant Arms Act provisions.
