STF Busts Massive Extortion Racket in Uttar Pradesh's Illegal Mining Scenario

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday dismantled a well-organized extortion racket operating within the state's illegal mining sector. The racket allegedly allowed overloaded trucks to pass through the Fatehpur route in exchange for hefty bribes, according to police sources.

Following a reliable tip-off, the STF's Lucknow unit uncovered a network involving corrupt officials and intermediaries. This group was reportedly extorting money from sand and other material-laden trucks traveling via Fatehpur's Asothar route, authorities confirmed.

Among those booked are a district mining officer, his gunner, and several others, including truck drivers, under multiple sections of law. Key accused have been arrested, and an overloaded vehicle has been seized. Investigations reveal systemic collusion among transportation and mining officials, with further arrests expected.