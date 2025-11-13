CMA CGM Expands Horizons with Eurogate CTH Stake

CMA CGM has entered into a significant acquisition agreement, taking a 20% stake in Eurogate's Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH). This move highlights the shipping giant's strategic focus on expanding its operations within key European ports.

Located in the vital shipping hub of Hamburg Port, Eurogate CTH offers a prime logistical position, crucial for enhancing CMA CGM's ability to handle increased cargo volumes efficiently. The acquisition underlines CMA CGM's intent to fortify its global presence amidst increasing competition in the shipping industry.

Eurogate CTH Terminal is a pivotal part of Hamburg's maritime activity, making it a strategic choice for CMA CGM as it looks to leverage its resources for better operational synergy in handling transcontinental shipping routes.