Rubio Denies Halt in UK-US Intelligence Sharing on Drug-Trafficking

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted claims that Britain ceased sharing intelligence with the U.S. on drug-trafficking amid concerns over military actions in the Caribbean. Following a G7 foreign ministers meeting, Rubio labeled such reports as unfounded, reaffirming the robust UK-US partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:47 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed reports on Wednesday alleging that the UK had ceased intelligence sharing with the U.S. regarding drug-trafficking operations. This purported halt was over concerns about potential U.S. military actions in the Caribbean.

Rubio's comments came after attending a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada. He stated that no discussions had arisen about operations near Venezuela, nor had Britain expressed any concerns directly to him.

When asked about a CNN report suggesting the suspension of intelligence sharing, Rubio referred to it as a "false story". He emphasized the strong partnership that exists between the United States and the United Kingdom.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

