Rubio Denies Halt in UK-US Intelligence Sharing on Drug-Trafficking

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed reports on Wednesday alleging that the UK had ceased intelligence sharing with the U.S. regarding drug-trafficking operations. This purported halt was over concerns about potential U.S. military actions in the Caribbean.

Rubio's comments came after attending a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada. He stated that no discussions had arisen about operations near Venezuela, nor had Britain expressed any concerns directly to him.

When asked about a CNN report suggesting the suspension of intelligence sharing, Rubio referred to it as a "false story". He emphasized the strong partnership that exists between the United States and the United Kingdom.