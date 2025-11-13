Left Menu

Village Clash Over Old Dispute Leaves Three Injured

A dispute between Gyanchak and Jeevanchak villages in Patna resulted in a clash, injuring three individuals. The altercation, involving gunfire, led to hospitalizations. Police have detained two suspects and retrieved spent bullet shells from the scene, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:54 IST
Three individuals sustained injuries during a violent clash between residents of Gyanchak and Jeevanchak villages in Patna district, as confirmed by local authorities on Thursday.

The altercation, which erupted over a long-standing dispute on Wednesday around 9 pm, saw the involvement of firearms, injuring Ankit, Sahul, and Vikash Kumar. Vikash and Sahul are currently receiving medical attention at Patna Medical College Hospital, while Ankit is under care at AIIMS, police officials disclosed.

The Sub Divisional Police Officer of Fatuha noted that the Didarganj police station's SHO has surveyed the location, discovering several spent bullet shells. In efforts to pursue justice, two individuals have been detained, and relevant legal processes are underway.

