Verdict Awaited: Historic Crimes Tribunal Case in Bangladesh

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh is set to deliver its verdict on November 17 against former PM Sheikh Hasina and others for crimes against humanity tied to last year's student-led protests. Hasina and her former home minister were tried in absentia, with the police chief turning approver.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A crucial verdict is awaited as Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) prepares to announce its decision on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, charged with crimes against humanity, on November 17. The announcement came from the tightly guarded special court in the capital city.

Hasina, along with ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and then police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, were tried at the tribunal. Both Hasina and Kamal were declared fugitives and tried in absentia, while Al-Mamun testified, admitting his role and implicating his co-defendants.

The case stems from last year's student-led protest movement, known as the July Uprising. While the former IG of police, Al-Mamun, attended the proceedings, the ICT-BD, chaired by Justice Mohammad Golam Mortuza Majumder, scheduled the verdict date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

