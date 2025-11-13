Supreme Court Reviews Air India Crash Case, Pilot Not Blamed

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has exonerated the Air India pilot in the June 12 tragedy, the Centre reported to the Supreme Court. The crash, which resulted in 265 deaths, was scrutinized by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the AAIB's inquiry is to determine the cause of the crash to prevent future incidents. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO, advocated for a separate investigation due to the crash's scale.

The court stressed avoiding airline rivalries during the proceedings and has scheduled a follow-up hearing. The flight crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad, en route to London, affecting passengers from multiple nationalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)