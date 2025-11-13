Left Menu

Ludhiana Police Foil ISI-Linked Grenade Attack Plot

Punjab Police have disrupted a terrorist plot involving a grenade attack supported by Pakistan's ISI, arresting 10 individuals. Investigations revealed connections with handlers in Pakistan and operatives in Malaysia. The plot aimed to create unrest in Punjab, emphasizing the importance of cross-border security efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:41 IST
In a significant operation, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a grenade attack module allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), detaining 10 individuals involved.

The suspects were reportedly coordinating with handlers based in Pakistan through operatives in Malaysia, aiming to execute a grenade attack to incite unrest in Punjab.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests and reiterated the police's dedication to combating terrorism and securing peace across the region.

