Ludhiana Police Foil ISI-Linked Grenade Attack Plot

In a significant operation, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a grenade attack module allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), detaining 10 individuals involved.

The suspects were reportedly coordinating with handlers based in Pakistan through operatives in Malaysia, aiming to execute a grenade attack to incite unrest in Punjab.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests and reiterated the police's dedication to combating terrorism and securing peace across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)