Maharashtra's New Approach to Streamlining Dairy Housing Allocation

The Maharashtra government has reconstituted a four-member committee to oversee residential allocation under the Dairy Development Department. The updated panel replaces the previous, secretary-led committee with one headed by a commissioner. It includes various departmental officers and aims to streamline the housing process while ensuring compliance with government guidelines.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday took significant strides to streamline the allotment of residential quarters by reconstituting a committee under the Dairy Development Department. This decision replaces the previous panel, which was led by a secretary-level officer, with a new committee headed by a commissioner.

The government resolution issued on this reconstitution dissolved the earlier committee, which was formed in June 2022 and led by the Secretary of Animal Husbandry. The new four-member panel includes influential figures such as the General Manager of the Brihanmumbai Milk Scheme, Worli, the Chief Executive Officer of Aarey Colony in Goregaon, and the Deputy Commissioner (Administration) from the Dairy Development Office, Worli.

This newly formed committee has a clear mandate: to follow stringent guidelines for housing allotment. This includes verifying the eligibility of government employee applicants, confirming that they don't own other residences, and ensuring compliance with existing government accommodation guidelines. In addition, the commissioner must submit monthly reports detailing the status of applications and allocations.

