Tech-Driven Governance Revolution in Gujarat's Anand District

In an innovative move, government offices in Gujarat's Anand district have implemented QR codes, allowing citizens to submit complaints and suggestions directly to officials, enhancing both speed and transparency in grievance addressal.

This groundbreaking system spans the entire district, with regular reviews ensuring timely resolutions. Citizens can scan the codes to submit categorized feedback, sorted into five departments, facilitating efficient issue reporting.

According to District Collector Praveen Chaudhary, this comprehensive setup was created to assist those unable to directly communicate their concerns. The initiative has garnered substantial citizen support, with Jayeshbhai from Anand highlighting quicker service resolution. This tech-driven strategy showcases a model for governance in rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)