Left Menu

Tech-Driven Governance Revolution in Gujarat's Anand District

QR codes introduced in Anand district offices facilitate direct communication between citizens and officials, enhancing grievance redressal transparency. Citizens submit feedback through scannable codes, promoting accountability and quick resolutions. Over 200 monthly entries signify increased engagement, setting a precedent for tech-based governance improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:54 IST
Tech-Driven Governance Revolution in Gujarat's Anand District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move, government offices in Gujarat's Anand district have implemented QR codes, allowing citizens to submit complaints and suggestions directly to officials, enhancing both speed and transparency in grievance addressal.

This groundbreaking system spans the entire district, with regular reviews ensuring timely resolutions. Citizens can scan the codes to submit categorized feedback, sorted into five departments, facilitating efficient issue reporting.

According to District Collector Praveen Chaudhary, this comprehensive setup was created to assist those unable to directly communicate their concerns. The initiative has garnered substantial citizen support, with Jayeshbhai from Anand highlighting quicker service resolution. This tech-driven strategy showcases a model for governance in rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
InPlay Global Teams Up with MEMX for Revolutionary Sports Performance Securities Platform

InPlay Global Teams Up with MEMX for Revolutionary Sports Performance Securi...

 Global
2
Finance Minister's Transformative Tour: Strengthening Nagaland's Development

Finance Minister's Transformative Tour: Strengthening Nagaland's Development

 India
3
Historic Relief Package for Farmers: Rs 9,815 Crore Aid Announced

Historic Relief Package for Farmers: Rs 9,815 Crore Aid Announced

 India
4
The Visionary Leadership of Demis Hassabis: DeepMind's Path to AI Dominance

The Visionary Leadership of Demis Hassabis: DeepMind's Path to AI Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025