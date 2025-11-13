Police Bust Counterfeit Currency Ring in Hyderabad
Eight individuals were arrested for creating and distributing fake Indian currency in Hyderabad, where police seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.75 lakh. The operation was led by a man in Tandur town, who printed the fake currency at home with his sister. A car and three two-wheelers were also confiscated.
In a significant bust, Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested eight individuals allegedly involved in the printing and circulation of fake Indian currency. Counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.75 lakh were seized during the operation.
Police conducted a raid within the Mehdipatnam police station limits on November 12 and successfully apprehended the suspects. Among the seized items were counterfeit currency notes in Rs 500 denominations, a car, and three two-wheelers, as confirmed in an official police statement.
Investigations have revealed that the operation was orchestrated by the prime suspect and his sister, who used scanning and printing techniques to replicate original currency notes at their residence in Tandur town. The culprits were arrested while attempting to circulate the counterfeit money, police said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
