Karnataka Celebrates Supreme Court Nod for Mekedatu Project
The Karnataka Cabinet welcomed the Supreme Court's rejection of Tamil Nadu’s plea against the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project. With approval pending expert feedback, the Cabinet expressed joy and praised CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for their persistent advocacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Cabinet expressed satisfaction on Thursday as the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea against the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project.
Speaking to reporters post-Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil confirmed that the state is set to advance the project, following the green light from the apex court.
The Court labeled Tamil Nadu's plea as ''premature,'' with Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria announcing the project's potential approval, contingent on feedback from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Nod on Mekedatu: DK Shivakumar Hails Decision as Win-Win for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea as Premature in Cauvery River Project Dispute
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Collision with Police Vehicle Claims Three Lives
Uttarakhand's Initiative: 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana' Gains Approval
India's Export Mission Faces Major Hurdles Despite Ambitious Cabinet Approval