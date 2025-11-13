Left Menu

Medical Student's Arrest Tied to Delhi Blast Sparks Concerns

Dr Mohammad Arif, a first-year cardiology student in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained by the ATS for alleged links to a terror module connected to the recent Delhi blast. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the medical community, as further investigations are underway regarding potential connections to terror networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained Dr Mohammad Arif, a medical student from Kanpur, in connection with the Delhi blast investigation, officials announced Thursday.

Arif, a 32-year-old cardiology student at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, was taken into custody following a search of his residence, where crucial electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis. His arrest has caused anxiety within the medical community, particularly among students in his department.

His connection to the terror module, allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, is under scrutiny, with investigators looking into his communications and travel history. The government's classification of the event as a 'heinous terror incident' signifies the severity and urgency surrounding the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

