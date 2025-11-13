Maharashtra Revenue Minister Demands Action on 'Vichara Islam' Posters in Amravati
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has ordered an investigation into the appearance of 'Vichara Islam' posters in Amravati, urging authorities to identify those responsible. Emphasizing social harmony, the minister called for swift action and a detailed report from the city police commissioner on the matter.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has prompted local authorities in Amravati to investigate the emergence of posters bearing the slogan 'Vichara Islam' in the city.
The directive, issued on Thursday, urges officials to identify those responsible and take stringent action to maintain social harmony.
The minister emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation and reiterated the need for immediate action to prevent communal disturbances.
