Fraudulent Haj Package Scam Busted in Rajasthan

In a significant breakthrough, two individuals from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding Rs 18.62 lakh from eight residents in Madhya Pradesh. The duo promised Haj pilgrimage arrangements but failed to deliver, police officials revealed on Thursday.

Identified as Avesh Raza and Syed Haider Ali, the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday. They face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and fraudulent transfer of property. Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed the arrests, citing complaints from April this year.

Despite several attempts to arrest them, the suspects managed to evade authorities. However, through technical surveillance and coordinated efforts with the Rajasthan police, they were eventually detained. Legal actions are ongoing, and efforts to recover the defrauded money continue.

