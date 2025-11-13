Left Menu

Fraudulent Haj Package Scam Busted in Rajasthan

Two men from Rajasthan were arrested for allegedly defrauding residents of Madhya Pradesh out of Rs 18.62 lakh under the guise of arranging a Haj pilgrimage. The accused, after numerous escapes, were apprehended with the help of technical evidence. Legal proceedings are underway to recover the victims' losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:02 IST
Fraudulent Haj Package Scam Busted in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, two individuals from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding Rs 18.62 lakh from eight residents in Madhya Pradesh. The duo promised Haj pilgrimage arrangements but failed to deliver, police officials revealed on Thursday.

Identified as Avesh Raza and Syed Haider Ali, the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday. They face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and fraudulent transfer of property. Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed the arrests, citing complaints from April this year.

Despite several attempts to arrest them, the suspects managed to evade authorities. However, through technical surveillance and coordinated efforts with the Rajasthan police, they were eventually detained. Legal actions are ongoing, and efforts to recover the defrauded money continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India
2
Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Ta...

 India
3
Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

 Turkey
4
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025