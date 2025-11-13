Left Menu

Sand Mafia Assault in Beed: Revenue Team Faces Deadly Attack

Members of the sand mafia allegedly attacked a revenue department team in Beed, Maharashtra, during a raid on illegal mining activities. Amidst the chaos, they attempted to crush a government official with a vehicle. Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered against the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:04 IST
Sand Mafia Assault in Beed: Revenue Team Faces Deadly Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Beed, Maharashtra, alleged members of the sand mafia attacked a revenue department team during a raid on illegal mining activities near Ashti town. The raid, led by tehsildar Vaishali Patil, aimed to seize vehicles involved in the unlawful sand mining from the Sina riverbed.

The situation escalated when a white car blocked the team's path, and the occupants assaulted Patil and her colleagues. In a dramatic turn, the attackers attempted to crush an official under a backhoe loader vehicle, but quick action from the team prevented any tragedy.

The police have arrested two suspects following a complaint, as the team thwarted the attempts to retrieve the seized items. A case has been filed against the group for various charges, including assault and attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India
2
Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Ta...

 India
3
Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

 Turkey
4
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025