Sand Mafia Assault in Beed: Revenue Team Faces Deadly Attack
Members of the sand mafia allegedly attacked a revenue department team in Beed, Maharashtra, during a raid on illegal mining activities. Amidst the chaos, they attempted to crush a government official with a vehicle. Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered against the assailants.
In a shocking incident in Beed, Maharashtra, alleged members of the sand mafia attacked a revenue department team during a raid on illegal mining activities near Ashti town. The raid, led by tehsildar Vaishali Patil, aimed to seize vehicles involved in the unlawful sand mining from the Sina riverbed.
The situation escalated when a white car blocked the team's path, and the occupants assaulted Patil and her colleagues. In a dramatic turn, the attackers attempted to crush an official under a backhoe loader vehicle, but quick action from the team prevented any tragedy.
The police have arrested two suspects following a complaint, as the team thwarted the attempts to retrieve the seized items. A case has been filed against the group for various charges, including assault and attempted murder.
