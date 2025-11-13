Gwalior-Chambal Teacher Scandal Uncovered

The Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force has initiated an inquiry into allegations against 34 teachers in the Gwalior-Chambal area accused of using counterfeit Diploma in Education degrees to secure employment.

Authorities have already filed FIRs against eight of the accused, following preliminary verification of questionable academic documentation.

In a statement, STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Baghel confirmed that the Board of Secondary Education identified the degrees and mark sheets as fabricated, implicating multiple teachers appointed via the state's Professional Examination Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)