Gwalior-Chambal Teacher Scandal Uncovered

The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh police is investigating 34 teachers from the Gwalior-Chambal region for allegedly obtaining jobs with fake educational degrees. FIRs have been filed against eight teachers, and the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the degrees and mark sheets are fabricated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:09 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force has initiated an inquiry into allegations against 34 teachers in the Gwalior-Chambal area accused of using counterfeit Diploma in Education degrees to secure employment.
Authorities have already filed FIRs against eight of the accused, following preliminary verification of questionable academic documentation.
In a statement, STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Baghel confirmed that the Board of Secondary Education identified the degrees and mark sheets as fabricated, implicating multiple teachers appointed via the state's Professional Examination Board.
