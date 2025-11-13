Punjab Police Crackdown on Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang Extortion Case

Punjab Police made significant progress in their campaign against criminal networks by arresting two members of the infamous Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, following an encounter in Amritsar. The accused were allegedly involved in an extortion-related shooting incident in Jandiala Guru, officials disclosed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range), Sandeep Goel, identified the suspects as Ravi from Pandori Waraich and Ujjwal Hans from Batala Road, Amritsar. These individuals were reportedly acting under the guidance of their foreign-based handler, Keshav Shivala.

Following the arrest, Punjab Police continue to trace connections to the gang while trying to apprehend additional suspects. Maninder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural), emphasized the police's resilience, indicating that both arrests were based on strong human and technical intelligence.

